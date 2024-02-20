Man Drowns in Family Dam in Suicide Mission in Bomet

A 19-year-old drowned in a pool of water in a suspected suicide mission in Sigor, Chepalungu, Bomet County.

Witnesses said Elijah Kibet drowned at their dam after he ran and jumped into the water. The man is said to have been battling depression.

The body was later removed from the water and taken to the mortuary. Police said the deceased had earlier on turned violent and fought off the family before he ran to the water in the Sunday morning incident.

In Kianjugu area, Murang’a County, the body of a 36-year-old man was found hanging on a tree after a suicide mission.

The man was identified as Simon Mbau Mwaura and was discovered hanging dead on a tree with sisal rope tied around his neck outside his shop within his father’s compound.

Police said there was a suicide note which was found in his shop.

The body was later removed to General Kago funeral home for preservation awaiting a postmortem examination. Police say cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to address the same.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organization says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.