Man electrocuted while connecting public address system in Kisii County

A 31-year-old man was electrocuted while connecting a church music instruments and public address system in a village in Ibencho, Kisii County.

Police said Dickson Nyangima was connecting the electronics when he touched a live wire which electrocuted him.

The incident happened on July 14 and the man was rushed to hospital where he succumbed on July 16, police said. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in Kehancha, Migori County, a gold mining site collapsed and killed a 16-year-old boy who had ventured therein.

Police said the victim was with four other miners in a tunnel when the wall collapsed and buried him alive. His body was retrieved from the rubble and moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Mackinon, Kwale County are investigating murder in an incident where the decomposed body of a woman was found abandoned in a house.

The decomposed body of Agnes Mutindi Nzangi, 24 long after she had died. The body was discovered on Wednesday July 16, police said adding they are looking for her boyfriend as a person of interest in the murder.

The body was locked in the house and had been strangled by use of a bed sheet that was found on the neck. A note believed to have been written and left by the suspect was found in the room.

The note indicated the said assailant was also ready to die and follow the woman. Police are investigating its authenticity even as they search for the man for grilling for more information.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the murder. They told the boyfriend to surrender for grilling.