Man Fatally Shot by Suspected Robbers in Eastleigh

A 25-year-old man was Saturday November 9 night shot and killed in a robbery incident in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The family of Abdirahim Abdullahi Ibrahim, 25, said he was meeting his girlfriend on Saturday night in one of the streets in Eastleigh when an unknown assailant approached them and pulled the trigger at point blank.

Security cameras captured the shooting which showed the assailant pulling the trigger at close range.

Abdirahim was shot just below the ear, with the bullet exiting on the other side of the head.

The assailant then made away with his mobile phone, leaving the lady she was meeting stranded at the scene.

According to the family, Abdirahim had been seeing the lady who works in one of the restaurants in Eastleigh as a waitress, and the two had decided to meet on Saturday night when the incident happened.

The motive is yet to be known but police say the target was the deceased.

The lady reported the matter to the Shauri Moyo Police Station.

A postmortem conducted at the City Mortuary with the request of the Shauri Moyo detectives revealed that Abdirahim died due to excessive blood loss following a gunshot wound to the neck.

The deceased was to be buried Sunday at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

Eastleigh has been in the limelight over fatal incidents.

The incident comes days after a family of three was brutally murdered by a suspect who has since been arrested.

The suspect, Hashim Dagane Muhumed, 34, is believed to have killed a mother, her daughter and niece, and later killed a lady in a rented apartment in Lavington.

Police are investigating if he was a terror recruiter.