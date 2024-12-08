Man Fatally Shot in Kuria Over Land Dispute, Police Say

A 71-year-old man was shot and killed in a village in Kuria, Migori County.

The incident happened in Bwirege East Location at the Transmara and Migori common border and involved one Tobias Marwa Chacha, police said.

He was shot while grazing his cattle at Regisuma Grazing Field, which is located along the common boundary.

According to police, the man was shot in the head, hips, and left hand, and died instantly.

His grandchild, who was also present, was shot in the thighs and was rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital in critical condition.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to the Kegonga Wima Hospital Morgue for a postmortem examination.

The motive for the murder appears to be a land dispute along the common border between Transmara South and Ntimaru sub-county.

There has been tension among the communities in the area and at times it escalates to killings, injuries and stealing of livestock.

Elsewhere in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, a 58-year-old man was found dead on a chair in his house.

Police were called and informed the deceased identified as Joseph Muinde Mutuku was found dead by his daughter who has been staying with him.

The cause of the death is yet to be known so far.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy, police said.