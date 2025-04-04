Two suspects arrested for rape and robbery incident in Dandora

Detectives in Dandora, Nairobi, took to custody two suspects in connection with a robbery with violence incident in the area. nearly a month ago.

The hunt for five other suspects is still on, police said Friday.

Ben Waimari and Moses Odhiambo, alias Pascal, are linked to a March 11 2025 where a woman returning home was hijacked, raped in turns and her car stolen.

She was driving along Ruai-Kangundo Road, heading to her residence at Malaa, when the car skidded off the road and got stuck in the mud.

But what begun as a Samaritan willing to help quickly turned into a horror for the woman culminating in an abduction, a torture and car theft.

Narrating her ordeal, she said she was stashed into a boot, driven into Mowlem area and at Kwa Mbao, still within Dandora they removed her from the boot and took turns assaulting her.

An intervention by a motorists passing by however scared the suspects who abandoned the shaken victim.

They, however, fled in her vehicle.

She also lost money and other valuable during the ordeal.

After the arrest the suspects led detectives to Maringo area of Buruburu sub-county, where they recovered, albeit vandalized and stripped of its wheels.

Meanwhile, a 49 year old man was sentences to serve 10 years imprisonment after he was convicted for the offence of rape.

Ruphas Micheni Kinyua was sentenced by Chuka ‘s Resident Magistrate Oscar Wakina after he was found to have raped a 23 year old woman.

The prosecution, through Prosecution Counsel Emmaculate Hyimo, presented a compelling evidence, including testimonies from four witnesses among them, the doctor and the investigating officer.

Among the evidence produced were the P3 form, PRC form and treatment notes.

Court heard that the Complainant aged 23 years, met the Accused on September 12, 2023 at around 9pm at Mbogori in Chogoria Tharaka-Nithi County along the road, the accused promised the complainant a job of a Househelp, they went to the accused home, ate then the accused left the house and locked her inside.

The accused later came at midnight raped her locked her inside again and left.

He then came the following day on 13th September, 2023 at around 1pm and released her with a note of his phone number and Sh100 telling her to call him.

The complainant on her way home met her aunty whom she stays with and was looking for her.

Together, they reported the incident at Mbogori Police Post in Chogoria.

Investigations were done and accused charged accordingly