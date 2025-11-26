Probe as man is fatally stabbed in robbery in Kisumu County

A 23-year-old shop attendant was stabbed and killed in a robbery incident in Kasagam area, Kisumu County.

Police said Rogers Odero was fatally stabbed as he argued with suspected thugs who had snatched his mobile phone.

According to the police, the deceased was among other locals who had been attacked and robbed of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables on Monday night when the incident happened.

The assailants are well known in the Nyalenda area.

They first attacked and snatched a mobile phone from Odero and when he went to seek to have it back, one of the suspects stabbed him in the chest, witnesses said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and the hunt on the gang.

The area has been experiencing a surge in crime amid calls from locals to address the trend. Most of the suspected attackers are armed with crude weapons. Police said they had sent teams to pursue the gangs behind the same.

Elsewhere in Kiamaina, Kioguoine, Nakuru, a 14-year-old boy was found dead days after he had been circumcised.

The boy died at their home days after he had complained of stomach pains.

The body had blood stains in the head, stomach and some were on the pillow. The boy is said to have been circumcised on November 20 in the area. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

In the same area, the decomposed body of one Daniel Kiboi, 39 was found in his locked house.

Police said his mouth had dry blood stains around it with no sign of injury or struggle.

The deceased was last seen alive on Saturday November 22, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. The cause of the death was not immediately known.