Man Found Dead After Jacket Strangles Him While Climbing Into Ruiru Home

A 53-year-old man was strangled to death by his jacket on a wall he was scaling to gain access to his house in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Police termed the incident tragic and revealed George Mukuria was found hanging on a fence on Monday night after his death.

He had arrived home and found his gate locked from inside and his guard was not responding to his calls and knocks.

The body was discovered by the same guard minutes after he had died.

And after he realized there was no response from the house, he decided to scale a wall around his house in Karuguru area.

According to the police, Mukuria’s jacket was held up by grills around the compound. It subsequently strangles him.

He died at the scene, police said. The guard realized the man was hanging precariously and on checking he confirmed he had died.

Police were called to the scene and said the body had no visible injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

Meanwhile, police in Kinoo, Kiambu County are investigating an incident in which one Jimmy Munyua died in a fire in his house.

It was established that a one iron-sheet house was completely burnt down and as a result Munyua, 34 succumbed while he was sleeping on a sofaset.

The fire is believed to have started on Tuesday morning and household items of unknown value were also burnt down.

The cause of the fire is not yet established and the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And, police in Murungaru, Nyandarua County are investigating an incident where a woman was found dead in her house.

The body of Jacinta Njeri Gachuki, 75 was found lying on the floor of her living room facing down beside a turned down sofa set.

The body was covered with beddings when it was discovered, police said.

Upon further examinations it was discovered that there were severe injuries on the face and deep cuts around the nose and mouth with blood suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object .

The body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures, police said adding no arrest had been made.