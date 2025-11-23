Man found dead in an abandoned quarry in Nairobi

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned quarry in Mihango, Nairobi County.

The man was in a black t-shirt and brown sweat pants when the body was found at the weekend, police said.

The police suspect he either died by drowning or was killed and the body dumped at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and identification as locals demande the filling of the quarry for their own safety.

In Macalder area, Migori County a four-year-old girl was electrocuted in an incident.

The girl is said to have been at a local posho mill when she stepped on a live naked wire. She was electrocuted and rushed to the local hospital where she succumbed to the injuries, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In Loruk area, Baringo County, a grade two boy was killed by a crocodile in an attack. The incident happened at the shores of Lake Baringo and the victim was a pupil at the Kampi Ya Samaki Primary School.

The boy was fetching water at the shores of Lake Baringo within Kampi Ya Samaki area when the incident happened.

Kenya Coast Guard Service officers in the company of the local community managed to search for the body and retrieved it from the crocodile which managed to escape into the deep waters.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Ndunyu, Nyandarua County, a man was killed in a fight in a bar.

The deceased identified as Jeff Kaburu Muchai, 27 was engaged in a fight with other revelers at the bar when he was hit in the head and died on the spot.

The assailants escaped the scene soon after the drama, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures as the hunt on the assailants goes on.