Man Found Dead on Roadside in Kisii

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the roadside in Ogembo, Kisii County.

The body was found in a ditch on the Motonto-Ogembo road.

It was later identified to be that of Charles Makenge, 40 who is a resident of Kebute village. Police said they are yet to establish the cause of the death.

This increased to three, the number of bodies discovered separately on Tuesday January 7.

Police described the incidents as sudden deaths but added investigations into the same are ongoing.

The first incident was reported in Kiwanja area, Kasarani on Tuesday evening where a body was found under a tree.

Police said they were informed of the presence of the body of a man aged about 35 and picked it up to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Locals said the deceased was last seen resting under a tree before the body was discovered by a passerby.

In Kulamawe, Isiolo, one Peter Muthomi was found lying dead in his house.

The deceased had earlier gone for a church service before retreating into his bedroom where he was found dead.

Police said the cause of the death was not immediately known and that the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Sengera, Nyamira County, one James Makori, 46 was found dead after a suicide incident.

His body was found hanging from a tree adjacent to his house after suspected suicide using a white mosquito net.

A suicide note was discovered in the house, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations, police said.

In Hamisi, Vihiga County, a mob killed a suspect who was found in a private residence.

One accomplice managed to escape from the scene in the Nyangori area, police said.

The police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to be handed over to authorities for processing.

The body was moved to the mortuary after the Tuesday January 7 morning drama.