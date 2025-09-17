Man found dead with deep cuts on head in Nakuru

A 31-year-old man was found murdered and his body abandoned on the roadside in Bahati, Nakuru County.

The motive of the murder of one Stephen Gitau Nganga was not immediately established.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood near Bahati Level Four Hospital after his attack, police said of the Tuesday incident.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The body lay in a pool of blood with an injury in the head and the chest.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the motive of the murder.

Meanwhile, a wanted suspect surrendered to police after being on the run for a week in Marigat, Baringo County.

Police said Jackson Kimuge, 25 surrendered to Marigat police station following links to a murder incident that happened on September 11 in Kapkirwok Village, Ketemwo Sub-Location, Kimondis Location involving a man.

He was produced in court on Tuesday September 16 where police applied for custodial orders and were granted 14 days pending further investigations.

Murder cases have been on the rise in the area. Police have linked most of them to love triangles and land disputes. Some of the cases have been solved and are pending in courts while some are yet to be solved.

Police said they are investigating the pending cases for justice.