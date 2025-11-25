Man found dead with tied hands on riverside in Kenol

Detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found beside a river in Kenol area, Murang’a County.

The body of the man was found near Gachi river in the area long after his murder on Monday, November 24, 2025, in the afternoon, police said.

The motive of the murder was not known. the body had injuries in the head. Police said it lay in a pool of blood with its hands tied behind its back and its head disfigured. He had been hit with a blunt object, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy.

Elsewhere in Karungu, Migori County, police are investigating an incident where the dismembered body parts of a man were found in a bush.

The man is suspected to have been murdered and body abandoned in the bush before being eaten up by animals. The parts included a skull and a hand.

The motive was not immediately known, police said as they moved the parts to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

In Kitengela Town, Kajiado County, a Rwandese national was stoned to death over suspicion of being a thief.

Police said the man aged 21 was accused of stealing before being stoned to death behind a petrol station.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kamirithu, Limuru, Kiambu County, a man was stoned to death in a failed robbery incident. The victim is said to have been part of a gang that raided a shop in an attempted robbery. The suspect hid in shelves when an alarm was raised before he later tried to flee. A mob caught up with him later on and stoned him to death, police said.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls for suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.