Man found murdered, body abandoned in thicket in Nakuru

A 32-year-old man was found murdered and his body abandoned in a thicket in Sirikwa area, Kuresoi, Nakuru County.

The deceased was identified as Dominic Kirui. His body had injuries in the head and hands and suspected to have been caused by a blunt object, police said.

The cause of the murder and motive was not immediately established, police said of the August 30, 2025 incident as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Chesumei, Nandi County, a man presented himself to the police after he had assaulted his elder brother fatally in a domestic dispute.

Edwin Chepkwony, 40 succumbed to his injuries at the Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret on August 30, 2025.

The suspect is set to face murder charges, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Gesusu area, Kisii County, one Samuel Magori Miyogo, 35 was found unconscious along a foot path leading to his house.

According to police, locals assisted him to move to his house where he died. His body was found in the house with blood oozing from the left ear. Police said they moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigation.

In Madogo, Tana River County, one Ibrahim Muhamud, 56 was found murdered with deep cuts on his wrist.

The body was found on the road near a house. Blood stains were traced to a house where the murder is believed to have happened.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Manyuanda, Kisumu County, suspected thugs raided Albertswizer Junior Secondary School and stole 20 computers from a laboratory. The gang is said to have broken through the window before accessing the laboratory where they picked up the machines and escaped. The guard who was on duty said he did not hear the incident and was detained for grilling, police said as the hunt for the suspects goes on.