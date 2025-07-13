Man found murdered in Nyamira village   

A 53-year-old man was found murdered in Magombo village, Nyamira County.

Police said the body of Gideon Mokaya had stab wounds when it was found on July 12 in the morning.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

A woman who was last seen with him was arrested to help in investigations, police said.

In Sinaga, Yala, Siaya County, a woman identified as Pamela Oketch, 50 was found murdered.

The body was found lying naked long after the murder had happened, police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. The woman had attended a funeral event in the area on Friday July 11 but failed to return home.

It was not until the following day that the body was found in the area.

The body had visible injuries in the right leg and left ear, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Hamisi, Vihiga County, a 17-year-old boy was found murdered in mysterious circumstances.

The body was found along Kapsabet-Chakali road in Mago area, police said.

Police said the body had visible injuries on the legs and hands.

A suspect was arrested over the incident and a rope was recovered from his house.

In Sirisia, Bungoma County, one Jane Nanjala, 60 was killed in an altercation with her son.

The assailant had armed himself with a wooden stick before assaulting his father, sister and later the mother.

The older woman was hit in the head, leaving her with a serious wound.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

The assailant escaped the scene as the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy as the hunt for the suspect continues.