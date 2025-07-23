Man hacked and killed with hammer in attack in Vihiga County

A man died after being attacked with a hammer in a village in Luanda, Vihiga County.

The incident happened in Ikokwa village on Sunday July 20.

The victim identified as Thomas Shikuku died in his house two days later on July 22, police said.

He had sustained serious head injuries and was referred to Kisumu for further treatment but he did not have money to enable him go for the tests.

His body was found lying in the house on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police visited the scene and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The hunt on the said assailant is ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere in Itabua, Embu County, a man was found dead in a thicket after suspected murder.

The partially decomposed body was found and was later identified as that of John Masinde who was working at a local quarry.

Police said they established the man had been beaten up by a mob on claims he was a thief and left to die in a thicket.

Police said they are investigating murder in the saga. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

A hunt on those linked to the murder is ongoing, police said.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid a campaign to address the trend. Police want suspects be surrendered to authorities for action.

Police statistics show up to four people are lynched by mobs on a daily basis in a worrying trend.

Most of the cases are pending unsolved so far, police say.