Man Hacked to Death in Kirinyaga Village

Police are investigating an incident in which a 75-year-old man was dead after he had been hacked to death in a village in Baricho, Kirinyaga County.

The body of Caxton Mbuthia was found with multiple body injuries in Kiriti village.

It was found lying dead outside a homestead and a blood-stained fork jembe was recovered from the house where the incident happened.

The jembe was kept as an exhibit, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said a suspect is being questioned over the murder.

Elsewhere in Kirwarwa, Muranga County, a man killed his wife aged 42 in a domestic fight.

The body of Elizabeth Njoroge was found lying on bed with visible injuries in the hands and legs.

It was suspected that the couple had a misunderstanding that led to a fight as household goods were scattered all over.

The suspect was arrested hours later, police said.

The body was removed to General Kago mortuary pending autopsy.