Tragedy as Man Illegally Connecting Power is Killed by Pole in Garissa

There was a tragedy at a village when a man was killed after an electric pole crashed on him as he illegally connected power supply in a village in Garissa County.

Police said a second man who was with the deceased was seriously injured after the pole crashed on them in Bulla Sagare.

Kenya Power and Lighting officials who rushed to the scene said they had established the deceased identified as Steven Mutemi Siengo, 38 was in the company of his friend and were busy connecting the power to their home when the pole they were climbing broke and crashed on them.

They were both rushed to Garissa County and Referral Hospital where Mutemi succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The other man who survived the incident is under interrogation, police said.

The incident affected the power supply in the area for a while before it was restored.

Cases of illegal power connections have been on the rise in the country amid campaigns to address the menace.

This is among others because of the bureaucracy at the power utility firm in getting the services.

The incidents at times lead to power outages in some areas.