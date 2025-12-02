Man in fatal fall in Kilimani met lover on Tinder, probe shows as suspects detained for 14 days

A man who fatally fell from the 14th floor of an apartment in Kilimani area, Nairobi met with his partner on dating application Tinder, investigations show.

Preliminary reports further suggest that the deceased Festus Lee Owino Oromo, 25. and his lover Lilian Moraa Mbeki, 48 met through the dating platform Tinder earlier this year and had maintained a close relationship.

Lilian, who holds dual citizenship in Kenya and Costa Rica, is said to have made frequent visits to Kenya to meet him.

Oromo died after falling off from the 14th floor of an apartment following an altercation on Sunday dawn.

Lilian and another suspect in the case Patrick Jagongo were presented in court and police granted 14 days to hold them to conclude their investigations into the fatal fall of Oromo.

A postmortem examination conducted on the body of Oromo revealed he suffered extensive trauma, including multiple organ injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen, and fractures to both legs.

The impact of the fall severely damaged the vehicle on which he landed.

Toxicology samples were collected for tests to determine whether substances may have influenced the events leading to his death.

Oromo had checked into a short stay apartment on November 28, accompanied by the two individuals.

Police are investigating to establish if the man fell or was pushed from the apartment balcony.

Court documents presented at Kibera Law Courts indicate that the room was found in disarray, pointing to a possible violent confrontation.

The woman was reportedly found asleep in one of the bedrooms when police arrived. The other suspect had left earlier on, police said.

Clothing and identification documents belonging to Oromo were recovered at the scene.

Visitor logs show that several other guests accessed the apartment in the days before the incident.

According to the police, the woman said she, the deceased man and the other suspect had been together at the apartment hours before the fatal fall.

The other man left, leaving the two when an argument broke out. It was then that Oromo fell off. He was naked when the body was found.

The woman was arrested at the apartment while the man was traced to Kahawa West where he stays.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident.

The incident is the latest where people die after falling from high rise apartment while intoxicated.

Last week, a university student died after falling from the 12 floor of an apartment in Ngara following a night long drinking party.