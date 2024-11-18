Man in Love Triangle Saga with Married Woman Charged with Giving False Information 

A middle-aged man was on Monday arraigned with providing false information to a public officer.

The accused, Brian Luseka Andole, is alleged to have reported to Police Constable Joseph Ledama at Kitusuru Police Post in Westlands Sub-county, Nairobi County, on November 9, 2024, that his wife, Mercyline Awour, was missing.

The court heard that the accused knowingly gave false information, intending to mislead the officer into recording the report in the Occurrence Book and commencing an inquiry into the alleged disappearance.

It was further stated that the officer would not have taken such actions had the true facts been disclosed.

He first he said guilty then he changed his mind. He will be brought to court Tuesday for fresh plea.

A couple was arrested after a kidnap claim was reported to police in a love triangle saga in Nairobi.

This is a new twist in the saga that had earlier been reported as a kidnap claim sending police to a search mission.

It has since been established the saga involved a couple and a boyfriend to the woman.

Andole lives in Nairobi while the woman and her husband or the father to her two children live in Narok.

According to police, the saga started when on November 9, 2024, a report of kidnapping was made at Kitsuru Police Station by Andole that his wife, Mercy Awuor had been kidnapped by unknown people.

He said the people had promised the woman a job opportunity but were instead demanding a ransom of Sh150,000.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Operations teams embarked on the assignment to rescue the victim, and on November 13, 2024, they arrested one suspect at the Gitaru area, Kiambu County.

It had been reported that his mobile phone number was used to demand the ransom, which later turned out to be false.

He was freed as the search for the missing woman went on.

On November 16, 2024, got a lead that led them to Oldonyo Orok, Narok South where the victim’s number was lastly located.

The police found the woman in her husband’s house with their two daughters.

The husband identified as George Odada told police he did not know anything to do with the kidnap claims.

Police say preliminarily investigations have established that there was no kidnapping but rather love affairs, love triangle and family issues.

Consequently, the couple was arrested and escorted to Nairobi for further interrogation, statement taking, and processing, police spokesperson Dr Resla Onyango said.

She said it is an offense under Section 129 of the Penal Code for anybody to give false information to a Public Officer, in this case, police officers.

“We will also talk to the man in Nairobi as part of the probe into the saga,” she said.

Andole had said he a missed call and when called back he found it was Mercy who claimed she had been put in a probox car and were around Maasai Mara area.

The abductors later called, demanding a ransom.