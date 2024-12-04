Man in US Charged with Allegedly Shipping Weapons to North Korea

A Chinese national living in California has been arrested and charged with illegally sending weapons and ammunition from the US to North Korea, the justice department has said.

Shenghua Wen is alleged to have “successfully” exported at least two shipments of weapons, ammunition and other items that he purchased and shipped using the roughly $2m (£1.5m) North Korea had wired to him.

In September, federal agents said they seized 50,000 rounds of ammunition from a van parked outside Mr Wen’s home in Ontario, which he allegedly said he procured “at the direction of North Korean government officials”, according to an affidavit.

It is not immediately known whether Mr Wen, 41, has a lawyer. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

The government alleges Mr Wen lacked the required licenses to export to North Korea the ammunition, guns, and other devices seized at his home.

He has been charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

If convicted, the crime carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

According to the affidavit, Mr Wen and unnamed co-conspirators allegedly exported at least two shipments of firearms and ammunition – concealed inside shipping containers – from Long Beach through Hong Kong to North Korea.

Federal agents said they seized two devices inside Mr Wen’s home in August that he later allegedly told authorities he intended to send to North Korea for its military’s use.

These items are said to have included a chemical threat identification device and a hand-held receiver that detects eavesdropping devices.

Mr Wen also allegedly said he intended to send the 50,000 rounds of ammunition found in a van outside of his home in September to North Korea, according to the affidavit.

Mr Wen is a Chinese national who allegedly entered the US in 2012 on a student visa and illegally remained after it expired, the justice department said, adding that it was illegal for him to possess any firearms or ammunition.

A search of Mr Wen’s iPhone by the Federal Bureau of Investigations showed additional evidence of items he allegedly said he intended to send to North Korea, including emails and text messages about obtaining a civilian plane engine.

“These engines would be used to help develop the North Korean military drone program,” Mr Wen is said to have told federal authorities, according to the affidavit.

During the interview, in December 2023, Mr Wen allegedly said North Korea wanted these items “to prepare for an attack against South Korea”.

The FBI also said they located “numerous images” of people in US military uniforms on Mr Wen’s iPhone.

Mr Wen allegedly told authorities that North Korea had wanted to obtain military uniforms for a “surprise attack on South Korea”.

His student visa was valid from December 2012 to December 2013, the affidavit said.

In 2018, he was ordered to be removed from the US, according to the affidavit, citing the Department of Homeland Security.

He was previously arrested in 2021 and at the time signed a form acknowledging his overstay status.

