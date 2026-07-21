Man killed after visiting lover in Kisii village

Police in Kisii County launched investigations into the murder of a man who was allegedly assaulted while visiting his lover in Kisii South Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as James Manyega Onchoka, reportedly left his home in Gesero on Sunday night to visit a woman at Nyagwekoa Village.

According to police, the victim’s family received a phone call shortly after midnight from a community policing chairman informing them that Onchoka was being assaulted by a group of people.

The caller directed the family to the location where the attack was allegedly taking place. They rushed there in an attempt to rescue him but were unable to find him despite conducting a search.

At around 10 a.m. on Monday, members of the public informed the family that a body had been discovered at Nyagwekoa Village.

The family rushed to the scene and confirmed that the deceased was James Manyega Onchoka.

Police officers processed and documented the scene as investigations into the killing commenced.

Detectives are pursuing the suspects as investigations continue to establish the circumstances and motive behind the murder.

Meanwhile, police in Nyandarua County have launched a manhunt for two suspects accused of killing their 32-year-old cousin in North Kinangop Sub-county.

The victim, Simon Gathirua Njenga, was allegedly assaulted using rungus and blows during the attack, which occurred.

According to the deceased’s 67-year-old mother, the attackers are relatives of the victim. She told police the two fled immediately after the assault.

Police visited the scene and found the body lying in the compound.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene before the body was moved to Engineer Level Four Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Police said investigations are ongoing as efforts to trace and arrest the two suspects continue.

And police in Migori County arrested a man accused of fatally assaulting a 43-year-old man whose death occurred nearly two weeks after the attack.

The victim, Dancan Ochieng Sadia, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Migori County Referral Hospital following severe head injuries allegedly inflicted during an assault on July 8.

According to police, the incident was reported on Monday by the deceased’s wife who said he had identified the alleged attacker.

Investigators established that the assault had not been reported to police when it occurred, as neither the victim nor his family had made a formal complaint at the time.

After receiving information that the suspect was at his rented house in the Oruba area of Suna West Sub-county, police mounted an operation and arrested him.

The suspect is being held at Oruba Police Station and is expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.