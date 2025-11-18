Man killed in altercation with assailants in Nairobi

Two suspects were arrested after they fatally assaulted a 27-year-old man in the Villa area, Nairobi.

Police said Alkuli Ali Mohamed died from the injuries. Police said the victim had visible injuries on the face, and blood was oozing from the mouth and ears.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The suspects were later arrested by locals and handed over to the police. Police said they are interrogating them over the murder on November 17, 2025.

In Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County’s Kipkabus shopping centre, one Jennifer Jelagat, 49 was found in the middle of a feeder road with a deep cut on the back of the head and bruises on the nose and on the upper eyelid.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the body with deep cut on the back of the head was preserved in mortuary pending an autopsy.

Two male suspects who were last seen with the deceased were detained pending a probe.

In Oyugis, Homa Bay County, one Sammy Oswago, 19 was found dead after he had been assaulted by unknown people in an altercation.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations into the same, police said.

In Matisi, Bungoma County, two guards of a school were arrested over the murder of a 25-year-old man. They accused the man of stealing from Lugulu High School before picking him from his home.

Police said the guards assaulted the victim before they later took him to hospital for medical attention where he succumbed.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations, police said of the Monday evening incident.

Elsewhere in Emining, Mogotio, Baringo County, a boy aged eight drowned in Isanda River. Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The body was retrieved and taken to a local mortuary pending other procedures.