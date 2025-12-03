Man killed in fight with revelers outside bar in Narok Town

A 34-year-old man was killed in a fight with revelers at a bar in Narok Town.

Police said Codmas Ekeno was hit with a blunt object on the head and died instantly on Tuesday, December 2, in the drama.

His body was found lying on the roadside and in a pool of blood long after the incident had happened.

Police said preliminary findings show the deceased was involved in an altercation with a group of revelers in the area over a woman.

The deceased had been called by his brother to go and help him get his wife out of the bar where she was taking refreshments.

It was then that the deceased was hit and killed. The assailants escaped the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures. Police said they are hunting for the assailants.

In Mulwanda, Kakamega County, a guard was killed in a robbery mission at a local Mulwanda Municipal Council Market.

Police said the body of Joel Makomere Otundo, 62 was found dead after the robbery. Police said a number of stalls were broken into and valuables stolen.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. The hunt for the suspects in the murder is ongoing, police said of the Tuesday incident adding they are investigating murder.

Elsewhere in Kalokol, Turkana County, a woman was shot and wounded in a robbery incident.

A gang of two armed with AK47 rifles raided shops in the Kalokol Market and in the process shot the woman in the shoulder.

The gang robbed the attendants of cash and other valuables before escaping, police said.

The woman was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

Police said they are pursuing the gang behind the attacks. Locals said such raids have been on the rise and want more action to tame the trend.