Man killed in robbery incident in Githurai

A 21-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a robbery incident in Githurai Kimbo area, Kiambu County.

Police said Harrison Njoroge was attacked as he walked to a shop in the area to buy a soda for a customer at a bar he worked at.

The bar had run out of the soft drinks when the deceased who worked there dashed to a nearby shop for the same in the Saturday dawn incident.

While on the way, he was confronted by five people who seriously stabbed him in the head. He was robbed of an unknown amount of money and other valuables by the attackers who escaped on foot.

The deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police were alerted of the incident and managed to arrest four suspects over the murder. The suspects are under probe over the incident, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, two security guards at the Northlands in Ruiru were seriously injured in a robbery incident at the farm.

Police said a gang of about ten confronted the guards and assaulted them before accessing the farm and stole assorted items.

Police said the gang first cut a chain link forming part of the fence at Kamiti river and proceeded directly to Northlands vehicle yard where they met the two security guards and assaulted them as they stole the valuables and later tied their hands and legs.

Police said the hunt on the gang is ongoing.

And police in Kericho are pursuing a suspect who escaped from custody in a dramatic chase within the Kericho police station.

The suspect identified as Kipsang Kosgei had been detained for stealing a motorcycle.

He escaped on August 23 as he was being escorted by a police officer to a dust bin to dispose of waste.

Police said he jumped a perimeter wall and escaped amid a chase that left one officer with injuries after he fell on the ground.