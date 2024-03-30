Man Kills Police Woman, Surrenders in Bungoma

A female police officer was brutally murdered in her house in a village in Bungoma in domestic fight.

The incident happened in Misemwa village within Webuye East sub county.

The assailant who is a husband to the deceased identified as constable Tiffany Wanyonyi surrendered to police at Mbakalo police station after the murder.

Tiffany was attached to Kiwanja police police post in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

She had traveled home in Bungoma on March 28 to attend a funeral event for her grandmother.

Police said she was off duty and had buried the old lady and retired to her house when she argued with her husband.

The man who is now a suspect is believed to have used a sharp object to fatally attack Tiffany.

The deceased’s body was found lying dead on the bed with several deep cuts on the neck and multiple injuries on the head, suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

A panga suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered from the scene.

ody removed to Lugulu mission Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem.

Cases of murder have been on the rise amid calls on parties to solve them amicably.