Man kills two siblings, injures two in attack in Nyandarua County

Detectives are hunting for a man who killed two siblings and injured two others in an attack in Olkalou, Nyandarua County.

The bodies of a woman and her son were found in a house after murder incident.

Police said the incident happened in the Mundi area and involved one Elizabeth Wanjiku Ngugi, 29 and her son aged nine.

Their bodies were found lying dead in a pool of blood inside their parents’ house, with multiple deep cuts around their faces and necks on September 4.

The suspected assailant who is believed to be their brother also stabbed two other siblings aged none and 13 leaving them with serious injuries.

The motive of the fatal attack is yet to be established, police said as they moved the bodies to the mortuary.

The suspect is said to have escaped the scene after the murder, police said adding efforts to trace and arrest him were ongoing.

Elsewhere in Magena, Kisii County, a man was killed and his body abandoned at the Mogonga Shopping Centre.

Police said the deceased identified as Albert Okemwa, 35 had a deep cut wound in the forehead and right jaw after suspected murder.

His body lay about 50 meters from a lorry he had been riding on from Transmara hours earlier. The deceased was a conductor of lorry. His driver claimed they had arrived at the centre on Friday September 5 and he left him in the lorry which was parked at a petrol station and went to look for a place to sleep for the night.

He came back and found him missing before the body was found about 50 meters away.

The police were informed and picked up the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

The driver was detained for interrogation as investigations go on.

In Metamaywa, Keroka, Nyamira County, a man was murdered and his body abandoned on the roadside.

The body of the man was found lying in a pool of blood long after his murder on Saturday, police said. The body had deep cuts on the head and was half-naked when it was found.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder and suspects behind the same.