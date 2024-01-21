Man Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide in Migori

A man is admitted in hospital after he tried to die by suicide moments after he had stabbed his wife in Ntimaru, Migori County.

The incident happened on January 19 and involved Rosa Nchagua Moseti, 32 in Siabai Location, Ntimaru Sub-County in Migori.

Police said the man slit the woman’s throat killing her.

He then tried to also die by suicide but was rescued by neighbours who rushed him to Ntimaru Sub-County Hospital and later referred to Migori County Referral Hospital for treatment.

Police arrived at the scene and recovered the killer knife and launched investigations.

The man is under arrest but in hospital.

The motive of the killing remains unknonwn, police said.

Cases of murder involving women have been on the rise in the past months prompting a call for protection of the group.