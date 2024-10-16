Man Loses Pistol After Forgetting it in Toilet in Kitengela Bar

Police are investigating claims by a businessman he lost his pistol with seven bullets after he forgot it in a toilet of a bar in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The businessman told police he on October 14 at night went to the club along Namanga-Nairobi highway with his wife for food and drinks when the incident happened.

The man is a licensed gun holder. He said he went for a long call at the establishment’s toilet and undressed.

He removed his Czeska pistol loaded with seven bullets and placed it on a window to enable him to complete his mission there.

After relieving himself, he forgot the firearm and went to his seat and continued partying.

After a short while, he realized that he had not picked up his firearm and went back only to find that it was missing.

It had been picked up by an unknown person who police suspect to be a thief with a motive.

He reported the matter and police visited there as part of the probe. The businessman was questioned as police embarked on a probe into the incident.

Police visited the establishment on Tuesday and reviewed CCTV footage as part of the probe into the incident.

No recovery or arrest has been made so far, police said adding a probe is ongoing.

Such weapons are used in crimes and can cause much havoc.

Meanwhile, a suspect was lynched by a mob in a village in Thika.

The man was found unconscious with deep cuts on his cheeks after he was allegedly found with a stolen motorcycle.

Locals alleged that the deceased was a notorious criminal.

The deceased name was identified as Kevin Mbinyi.

Police said the motorcycle was detained while the body was moved to General Kago mortuary awaiting postmortem examination. Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal.

They want suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing and prosecution.