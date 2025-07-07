Man murders wife in domestic feud in Kisii  

A woman was found murdered in her house in a village in Magena, Kisii County.

The assailant is believed to be the husband who escaped the scene on July 6.

Police said the body of Faith Mokobi Mogoa, 31 was found in her house with injuries on the left side of the head and bruises on the leg and face.

Police said the assailant had sought for ways to strangle the woman.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Mulika, Meru County, a young girl aged 12 was found murdered at her home by unknown assailants.

The body which was in school uniform, had a deep panga cut on the back of the head.

Also found dead in the compound in the July 6 incident was a dead calf, pig, two goats and a slashed pawpaw tree.

Police said they found a panga that was believed to have been used in the murder mission.

Police linked the murder and destruction to the uncle of the girl. It is suspected that a long land dispute led to the murder.

The assailant had escaped the scene and efforts to trace him were ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere in Kathangari area, Embu County, one Richard Fundi Njeru, 36 was found dead in his house after he had been stabbed by unknown assailant in the left thigh.

Police said he succumbed to excessive bleeding in his house he stayed alone.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Kakamega’s Kabras area, one Yohana Shikanga, 68 was found dead about 700 meters from his house.

The body had visible injuries in the head suspected to have been inflicted by a blunt object.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Belgut, Kericho County, one Henry Chepkwony, 57 was clobbered to death in an altercation.

He succumbed to the injuries while in the hospital, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy as police arrested the suspected assailant for grilling and possible arraignment.