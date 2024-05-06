Man on Call Collapses and Dies at Ngara Market

A 49-year-old man collapsed and died as he talked on the phone at a public market in Ngara, Nairobi.

Businessman Samuel Muruingi was said to be on a phone call when he suddenly collapsed and died on the spot at the Tsunami area.

The cause of the death was not immediately known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

In Muthangari, Nairobi, the body of a house girl was found lying on a bed after she had suddenly died

The woman identified as Joyce Okoth was found dead in her bedroom on Sunday, police said.

She had failed to pick up phone calls after failing to wake up in time as usual.

This prompted her employers to go to her bedroom to check on her where they found the body.

The death happened at an apartment along Hatheru Road.

The cause of the death was not immediately established, police said.

The employers said she had retired to bed on Saturday night with no complaints.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

And the body of one Harrison Thuku Ngatia aged 43 was found hanging from a tree in his father’s compound within Tumaini Muridati village, Nyahururu. The deceased had mental issues and that earlier in the day while being taken to the hospital at Dundori Health Center he disappeared only to be found later hanging from a tree, locals told police.

The body was moved to JM Kariuki mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the country.

Meanwhile, a man died after a quarry collapsed on him in a village in Siaya County.

The incident happened in Mahinga village as two men were digging sand in search of stones suspected to have gold traces.

The quarry collapsed and buried them alive killing Fredrick Oluoch aged about 54.

The body was moved to a local mortuary.