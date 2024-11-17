Man on the Run After Brutal Murder of Son in Homabay

A man is on the run after he allegedly killed his four-year-old boy in a village in Homabay County.

Detectives said they are looking for the suspect who is linked to the brutal murder of a minor in Maguti village, Kendubay, Homabay County.

The man aged 24 is suspected of having killed the boy in their house on Saturday November 16 night before wrapping his body in a blanket and escaped the scene, police said.

The mother of the child told police she had arrived home late on Saturday and noticed bloodstains in her house.

The couple with their three children lived in a rented house in the area, police said.

She told police she later realized one of her children was dead and the body was wrapped in a blanket.

The father of the boy was missing from the house.

It was alleged the man assaulted the boy by hitting his face on the floor of the house before he died.

He then wrapped the body in the blanket as he locked the other two siblings in a different room.

Police said the hunt for the suspect is ongoing. The detectives said they are yet to establish the motive behind the tragedy.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.