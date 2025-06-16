Man on the run after killing woman in lodging in Nanyuki Town

Police are looking for a suspect behind the murder of a woman whose body was found in a lodging in Nanyuki Town.

The man and woman had walked to the lodging on June 15 and requested a room. An attendant at the lodge told police the two also asked to pay after the service.

She allowed them into the room on Sunday, June 15, at about 10 pm. Two hours later, she went to demand to be paid, only to find the door to the room locked from the outside.

She called for help and broke into the room where they found the body of the woman lying on the bed. The male counterpart was missing and he is believed to have strangled the woman before escaping the room.

Police said they are investigating murder in the saga. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Lomut, West Pokot County, a body of a man was found near a waterless dam after suspected murder.

The body had bruises on the face and right eye was swollen. There were strangulation signs on the body, police said. The motive of the murder was not immediately established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

And in Kware, Nairobi County, one Isaac Njeru Matu, 50 was found dead after suspected murder. His body was found lying in a pool of blood in his house, police said.

Police said they are investigating possible murder in the incident.

In Kegogi, Marani, Kisii County, one John Mogire was found dead in his sitting room. His body was found on a chair long after he had died.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed in an attack at Angata Barrkoi, Narok County. The motive of the killing is yet to be established.

The body of the man had multiple injuries inflicted by arrows. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The area has been experiencing crime for days over land disputes, police say.