Man picked from home, fatally stabbed and body dumped in Sewage area, Nakuru

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man whose body was found dumped at the sewage area, Nakuru County.

The man identified as Jackson Marucha had earlier Monday dawn been picked up by unknown people from his house. The men forced him into their waiting car before speeding off.

He was then stabbed severally before his body was dumped in the area.

The mother of the deceased told police a caller known to her told her to go and pick the body of the deceased from the scene, which was lying in the Rhonda area.

The woman rushed to the scene and stumbled on the body of the man. Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Police said they were pursuing the suspects behind the murder and it is believed he was killed elsewhere before the body was dumped where it was found.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

Elsewhere in Kiamachimbi, Mathira, Nyeri County, 71-year-old Faith Murangi Njama was found dead and lying in a pool of blood.

Police said her body had three deep cuts on the forehead, one on the left ear and several stubs on the chest region. The motive of the murder was not known and the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The body lay near a cow shed at a home where she worked, police said. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday December 2 following the December 1, 2025 murder.

In Ntimaru, Migori County, one Zablon Rawe Chacha was shot and killed in an attack at his home. His body was then dragged from the primary scene of murder by the killers, police said.

This increases to six, the number of people killed in the area in the past week in attacks linked to cattle rustling.

The assailants of Chacha struck on Monday afternoon in the Gwitembe area. They also engaged police in a shootout before escaping. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Such cases have been on the rise in the area amid calls for more action to tame the trend.