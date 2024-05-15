Man Pleads Guilty to Hitting Neighbour on the Head with a Jembe

A man has pleaded guilty before a Kabarnet court for hitting his neighbour with a jembe following a dispute.

Robert Kiprop was accused that on March 28, 2024 at around 1pm at Seretunin area in Baringo Central Sub County, he hit Gideon Chemoiwa on the head and shoulders causing him to lose conscious.

Appearing before Kabarnet Senior Resident Magistrate (SRM) Purity Koskey on Tuesday, Kiprop was charged with causing grievous harm contrary to Section 234 of the Penal Code.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges by acknowledging that the complaints were true and appealed to the court to forgive him as he did not intend to harm his neighbour.

“Your honour, I am a first time offender and if I am jailed, my family back at home will suffer,” said Kiprop.

The court heard that the complainant had gone to see the accused where he found him planting maize but later quarreled for no apparent reason.

It was from the scuffle that the suspect picked a jembe that had been left by the victim and struck him causing a deep cut on the head before he fell down and lost consciousness.

The court was also told that the complainant was rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital before he was referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret where he was diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.

The magistrate, in her ruling, stated that the accused is convicted on his own plea of guilty and ordered for a pre-sentence report to be compiled to assist in sentencing the suspect.

Koskey slated the mentioning of the report on June 4, 2024 and ordered that the accused be held in custody.