Man Robbed of Pistol, Sh120,000 in Suspected Burglary in Jamhuri

Police are investigating an incident in which a businessman claims he was robbed of his pistol from his house in Nairobi’s Jamhuri area.

Shem Kariuki Gichumu is a licensed gun holder.

He told police an unknown number of people raided his house at Nairobi City County quarters along Ngong Road and escaped with his Ceska pistol loaded with 12 bullets, Sh120,000 and jewelry.

This happened on December 10 as he was away in his Nyeri rural home.

He said he had left his aged mother in the main house alone when the incident.

He told police he left for Nyeri on December 9 after locking the weapon in a portable safe box and kept it in one of the wardrobe shelves there at the extension of the house.

He returned on Monday, December 11 at about 2 pm and found his house having been broken into and his safe containing the alleged firearm missing.

Also stolen from the safe was Sh120,000 and assorted jewelry worth Sh40,000, he said.

Police visited the scene and established through surveillance footage around the house that the suspect gained entry after scaling the perimeter wall on December 10 at about 1 am.

The attacker then broke the padlock and gained entry to the house.

Police said no arrest has been made so far but efforts to trace the man behind the incident are ongoing.

The detectives suspect the man behind the incident knew that Kariuki was away from home.

Cases of stealing guns have been on the rise amid calls for safekeeping of the same.

The weapons are usually used to commit crime elsewhere.