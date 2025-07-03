Man shot and killed at watering point in Marsabit Town

A man aged 18 was shot and killed in an attack by a gunman at a watering point in Bandasa, Marsabit Town.

The victim identified as Dargicho Bagijo, 18 was shot three times in the head and chest by two known gunmen who escaped the scene.

The motive of the attack and murder is yet to be known, police said of the July 2 incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The police recovered three spent cartridges at the scene of the shooting and they are subjecting them to ballistic tests as part of the probe into the fatal attack.

Police said they are looking for two prime suspects over the murder.

Elsewhere in Suam, Endebes, Trans Nzoia County, a body of a man was found near a water treatment plant after suspected murder.

Police said the half naked man was tortured before his murder. The body had injuries on the head, bruises on buttocks and also on the right leg. It was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

The man is believed to have been murdered elsewhere before the body was dumped at the site. The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

And in Wagai, Gem, Siaya County, a 69-year-old woman died in a fire incident in her house. Police said Consolata Ogada was living alone in a house when the fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

She had screamed for help and those who responded there said the door was locked from inside. Police who visited the scene said the deceased had been warming herself with firewood when her clothes caught fire, which killed her.

She tried to escape as she screamed and fell near her door where she died. Her body was partially burnt. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.