Man slips and drowns in river while taking bath in Uasin Gishu

A 22-year-old man drowned in a river as he took a shower in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County.

Police said Brian Kibiwott had gone to the Sosiani River to take a bath on Wednesday when he slipped into the water and drowned.

Such incidents where villagers take a bath in rivers are common in rural areas.

The family realized that he was missing for a day prompting them to search for him and that is when they discovered his clothes next to the river bank and his body was found immersed in the water.

The body was retrieved with the help of members of the public and moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Kibiriria village, Nandi Hills, one Barnaba Kiptoo Keny, was found dead in his house.

Police said he died by suicide through hanging using manilla rope that was found tied on the neck to the truss in his bedroom.

It was the second time he attempted suicide within a week his wife said.

She told she had on November 21, 2025 rescued the victim from a suicide attempt and took him to Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

A week later, he died by suicide. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

And police are searching for a gang that stole a lorry loaded with cooking oil in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County.

The incident happened after the driver who was headed from Mombasa to Eldoret parked it in the town on Wednesday night.

The driver and his colleague woke up the following day and found the lorry from Pwani Oil missing with the contents.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

In Kiaora, Juja, Kiambu County, coffee berries weighing about 500 kilos valued at Sh364,606 were stolen by unknown persons from a center in the area.

Police said they are investigating the incident.