Man stabbed and killed in robbery in Mathare slums

A man was stabbed and killed in a robbery incident in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

The incident happened Wednesday morning, police said. The victim had crawled to the gate of a Uzima Dispensary and sought medical attention. The facility was closed by then.

This was after he had been stabbed in the chest by his assailants, police and witnesses said.

A good Samaritan who stumbled on him rushed him to the MSF Hospital along Juja Road where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police were called to the scene and searched the body, recovering Sh3,950 from his pocket. It was not immediately established how and where he was attacked.

The victim did not have an identification document with him then, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary.

Police are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in Mamboleo area, Kisumu County, a Tanzanian national was found dead with an injury in the head. Police said Amedeus Kimatryo who used to work at a local catholic church was found unconscious with injuries in the head and rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

It is not clear why and how he was targeted. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. And in Bosongo, Kisii County, a three-year-old boy was found dead in their house in Nyansancha area.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident. The child’s body had bruises in the right ear and mouth.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said of the Wednesday incident. The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kabiyet, Nandi County, a man stabbed and killed a woman in an altercation over food. The deceased was stabbed accidentally after her husband ducked the stab from his own brother.

The assailant had arrived at the home of the deceased woman identified as Chepkurui Kandie and asked for food. Kandie is a sister-in-law to the assailant.

Police say the assailant was agitated after he was served with food he did not like and started to quarrel with the woman prompting his brother who is the husband of the deceased to intervene.

It was then that the assailant picked up a knife and targeted his brother who ducked. The stab fell on the woman killing her.

The suspect was later arrested and handed over to the local police. Police said they are investigating the Wednesday incident.