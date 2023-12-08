Man Wearing Earphones Killed by Speeding Train on Ruiru-Nairobi Railway Line

A man was killed by a speeding train along the Nairobi-Ruiru railway line.

He was knocked down because he was crossing the railway line while on earphones and could not hear the approaching train, police said.

A driver of the goods train said he knocked down the deceased at Mtindwa area as he raced to the Nairobi Railways station.

The deceased was walking along the railway line while on earphones and could not hear the approaching train.

He died on the spot before the body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man died by suicide after jumping from Juja Flyover onto Thika Super Highway.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased Dennis Gatwiri aged 25 lying on the Super Highway.

It was alleged that the deceased was standing at the flyover and suddenly jumped onto the Super Highway and died instantly.

No suicide note was recovered and the motive is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.