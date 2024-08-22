Manchester United Finalize Deal to Sign Sekou Kone from Malian Side Guidars FC

Manchester United have secured the signing of 18-year-old Sekou Kone from Malian club Guidars FC. Kone, a defensive midfielder, is expected to bolster the squad in a position manager Erik ten Hag has been keen to strengthen. However, United plans to integrate Kone gradually, starting with the under-21s as he adapts to life in England.

🚨🔴 EXCLUSIVE: Man United agree deal to sign 2006 born Mali international talent Sékou Koné from Guidars FC, here we go! Koné was on the list of several clubs but United have agreed deal today. 🇲🇱 Considered top talent, he’s part of long term plans similar to Chido Obi Martin. pic.twitter.com/WywZyfyIp7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

Aware of the significant cultural transition Kone will face moving from Mali, the club is taking a measured approach to his development. Kone is seen as a player with high potential, and while he is regarded as one for the future, the club hopes he will eventually become a viable option for the first team in the No. 6 role.

This summer, United have also brought in Leny Yoro from Lille, Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag’s side secured a 1-0 victory against Fulham in their opening Premier League match last Friday and will face Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday.