    Manchester United Finalize Deal to Sign Sekou Kone from Malian Side Guidars FC

    Manchester United have secured the signing of 18-year-old Sekou Kone from Malian club Guidars FC. Kone, a defensive midfielder, is expected to bolster the squad in a position manager Erik ten Hag has been keen to strengthen. However, United plans to integrate Kone gradually, starting with the under-21s as he adapts to life in England.

    Aware of the significant cultural transition Kone will face moving from Mali, the club is taking a measured approach to his development. Kone is seen as a player with high potential, and while he is regarded as one for the future, the club hopes he will eventually become a viable option for the first team in the No. 6 role.

    This summer, United have also brought in Leny Yoro from Lille, Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

    Ten Hag’s side secured a 1-0 victory against Fulham in their opening Premier League match last Friday and will face Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday.

