Manchester United’s CEO Richard Arnold Steps Down After 16 Years

Richard Arnold, Chief Executive of Manchester United, has decided to depart the club after an illustrious 16-year tenure.

Patrick Stewart, concurrently serving as General Counsel, will assume the interim CEO position.

Richard will provide transitional support until December’s end, paving the way for an extensive search to appoint a new permanent CEO.

Joel Glazer, the Executive Co-Chairman, expressed appreciation for Richard’s remarkable service and extended best wishes for his future endeavors. Patrick Stewart, chosen for the interim role, brings profound knowledge and experience to ensure stability during this transitional phase.

“I would like to thank Richard for his outstanding service to Manchester United over the past 16 years, and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We are fortunate to be able to call on the deep knowledge and experience of Patrick Stewart to provide interim stability and continuity as we embark on a search for a new permanent CEO,” Glazer said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Richard Arnold acknowledged the privilege of serving the football club through its highs and lows. He expressed gratitude to the dedicated employees and fans, conveying well wishes to everyone associated with the club.

Also Read: ‘Erik ten Hag Is the Problem,’ Some Manchester United Players Now Believe

In his statement, Patrick Stewart outlined his responsibility, emphasizing the focus on maintaining the club’s stability while implementing changes for long-term strength, both on and off the pitch. Additionally, he committed to supporting the search for a new permanent CEO.

“Together with my leadership team colleagues, my job will be to ensure that the club’s foundations remain stable while we embrace changes that can make us stronger over the long term, on and off the pitch, and to support the search for a new permanent CEO,” Stewart said.