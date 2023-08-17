Mandago Released on Sh2 Million Bond

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has been released on a Sh2 million bond and a surety of a similar amount or a Sh500,000 bail.

The legislator was released alongside his co-accused; Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono.

The court deferred plea-taking following reports that a fourth suspect was yet to be found.

A Nakuru court issued the arrest warrant on Wednesday, ordering the arrest of the senator to face various charges in court.

Mandago, along with his co-accused, have been accused of conspiring to steal Sh1.1 billion from a Kenya Commercial Bank account in Eldoret registered under Uasin Gishu Education trust Fund meant for overseas university fees for students under the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Program.

President William Ruto on Wednesday told those who stole millions from parents to return the money.

He said the scam was embarrassing and he would not allow such a thing to happen again.

Ruto who spoke in Eldoret town said it was an embarrassment for anyone to steal money money meant for education young people in Uasin Gishu. He said those involved should carry their own cross.

So far Mandago has recorded a statement with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to aid in the probe.

He has also been grilled by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for his role in the programme, which was initiated during his tenure as Governor.

