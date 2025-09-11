Mandelson sacked as US ambassador by Starmer over emails to Epstein

Peter Mandelson was fired as Britain’s ambassador to the United States on Thursday after his ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became another unwelcome problem for the embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Mandelson had been under mounting pressure over his relationship with Epstein after US lawmakers on Monday released a “birthday book,” in which Mandelson had penned a handwritten note describing Epstein as “my best pal.”

Despite the revelation, Starmer forcefully defended his ambassador on Wednesday, telling parliament that Mandelson had his “full confidence.”

Hours later, the scandal snowballed after Bloomberg published a trove of emails between Mandelson and Epstein, in which Mandelson expressed support for his friend and offered to discuss his infamous 2008 Florida case with his political contacts.

“I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened,” Mandelson wrote. He gave Epstein advice, suggesting he fight back using techniques from Sun Tzu’s “Art of War.”

Announcing Mandelson’s dismissal in parliament Thursday, Stephen Doughty, a foreign office minister, said the emails showed that “the depth and extent” of the now-ex-ambassador’s relationship with Epstein is “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.”

The scandal surrounding Mandelson had created another huge political headache for the beleaguered Starmer, who faced questions about his judgment in appointing Mandelson when the ambassador’s friendship with Epstein was well known.

By CNN