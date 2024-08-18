Manhunt in Spain after boy killed playing football

Police in Spain are searching for a man suspected of killing an 11-year-old boy with a sharp object on a football pitch, local media report.

The victim was reportedly playing with other children when he was attacked by a person wearing a hood.

The attack happened in Mocejón, near the city of Toledo, in central Spain on Sunday morning.

The suspect, reported to be a young man around 18, then fled the scene. A large manhunt is under way.

Broadcaster RTVE said government sources confirmed the attack happened around 10:00 local time. It said a dozen patrols were looking for the suspect and a helicopter has joined the search.

Mocejón, a town with a population of about 5,000, is set to declare three days of official mourning, according to Spanish media.

Milagros Tolon, the Spanish government’s representative in the Castilla-La Mancha region, posted on X: “It is with great sadness that I receive the news of the murder of a minor in #Mocejón (Toledo) after being attacked with a sharp object.

“The Civil Guard has deployed a wide-ranging operation to arrest the perpetrator.

“All my love to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as to the people of Mocejón.”

Emiliano Garcia-Page, President of the Castilla-La Mancha region, said he was shocked by the events in Mocejón and hoped the perpetrator was found soon.

“These situations are unacceptable and must result in a just punishment.”

