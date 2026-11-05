Manhunt launched after five robbery suspects escape from Limuru Police Station

Five suspects facing robbery with violence and gang rape allegations escaped from lawful custody at Limuru Police Station in Kiambu County after attacking and overpowering police officers.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at approximately 11pm when officers opened the male cells to transfer 10 suspects into an inner room.

Two police officers were attacked by the suspects as they opened the metal grill door.

The suspects reportedly overpowered the officers and fled from the cells, prompting them to raise an alarm for assistance.

A crime standby officer, responded to the distress call but was also attacked by the fleeing suspects.

Five of the seven suspects facing robbery with violence and gang rape allegations managed to escape, while two others remained in custody.

The escapees were identified as Moses Waswa, 34, Simon Eshiwani, 35, Daniel Ndichu Njoroge, 22, Dedan Kariuki, 35 and Edward Muriithi, 21.

The five were arrested on October 14, 2026, and presented before the Limuru Chief Magistrates’ Court the following day through a miscellaneous application seeking additional time for investigations.

They were subsequently remanded in custody until November 5, 2026, when they were expected to take plea.

During the escape, three police officers sustained injuries after being assaulted by the suspects.

A security operation led by the Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) in Limuru was launched to trace and rearrest the escapees.

The circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation, police said on Thursday.