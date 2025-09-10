Man’s attempt to kill bedbugs using a lighter leaves wife dead in Kisii

An attempt by a man to use a lighter to kill disturbing bedbugs in his house left his wife dead in Daraja Mbili Market, Kisii Town.

The man was also left with serious burns after a gas cylinder in the house burst and caused a huge fire out of the lighter he had lit, witnesses and police said.

The incident happened September 8, 2025 at the African Home Apartment at the Galana Estate, police said.

Police were alerted and rushed to the scene where they found the house on the third floor of the apartment was on fire.

The man’s wife identified as Esther Cathrene, 35 was burnt beyond recognition while the husband sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to hospital in serious condition.

The house help who was present when the fire broke out escaped unhurt.

She disclosed to the police that the deceased’s husband was trying to kill bedbugs using a fire lighter when she heard an explosion.

She then saw a huge fire as she escaped from her house while screaming for help. A team from the fire department at the local county arrived at the scene and managed to contain the spread of the fire which had reduced most of the household goods to ashes.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Elsewhere in Karuri, Kiambu County, one Michael Kinyanjui, 25 was killed in a fire incident in his house.

Police said the body was found burnt beyond recognition long after the fire had been contained.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, police said. Neighbors said they at night noticed the iron sheet made house on fire and rushed to help but it was too late.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.