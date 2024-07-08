Man’s Body Found Floating in Dam in Spring Valley

Police are investigating murder in a case where a body of a man was found floating in a dam within the Spring Valley area, Nairobi.

Locals at Dam Site area had reported there was a body floating at the dam before police rushed there on Sunday July 7 in the morning.

The officers who visited the scene said the body had been there for more than a day.

The body did not have any identification documents at the time of the discovery.

Police suspect the man was killed elsewhere and the body dumped therein.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Elsewhere at Baracuda beach, Shelly beach in Likoni, the body of a man was found in the Indian Ocean after suspected drowning.

Police who visited the scene said the man is aged about 23 years.

The body had no physical injuries when it was discovered on Sunday, police said.

The scene was processed and the body was moved to Coast General Mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was Sunday killed in a fight at a chang’aa den in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

Police said Hashim Abdalla was with other revelers at the den when the fight broke out.

He was hit in the neck and head and collapsed at the scene and died.

He was rushed to the nearby MSF Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Police said the body had visible injuries on the throat caused by a blunt object.

The motive of the fight is yet to be established. Police moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy. The hunt for the said assailants is ongoing, police said.