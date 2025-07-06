Many stranded as key Nairobi roads closed for Nairobi City Marathon

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on several major roads that were closed to facilitate the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Some motorists seemed not to know of the closure that was announced earlier on.

The organizers said road closures will began on Saturday, July 5 at 10pm and continue through various times on Sunday, July 6, affecting major traffic routes in and around the capital.

Road users were urged to plan ahead and seek alternative routes.

Among the key roads closed is the Nairobi Expressway, which was shut down in both directions from James Gichuru to JKIA starting Saturday 10pm until Sunday 3pm.

The managers of the road Moja Express sent messages to motorists to inform them of the closure.

“The Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from Saturday,July 5th,at 9:30 PM to Sunday,July 6th,at 2:00 PM (expected) to allow for the 4th edition of the Nairobi City Marathon to take place.Please plan your trips accordingly.Have a fantastic weekend!” read a message from the company.

Other roads affected on Sunday include:

* Waiyaki Way (Inner lanes): Closed from 12am to 10am between Musa Gitau Road and the entrance to the expressway.

* Mombasa Road & Southern Bypass (Likoni Road crossing): Closed from 12am to 11am, impacting roundabouts and all exits and entries into the city.

* Uhuru Highway: Closed from 12am to 2pm in two sections—between Southern Bypass & Langata Roundabout and between Bunyala Roundabout & Kenyatta Avenue.

* Kenyatta Avenue: Closed from 12am to 4pm, particularly between PanAfric Hotel and Uhuru Highway.

City authorities and traffic police were on the ground to assist with rerouting and ensure minimal inconvenience to the public.

Dozens of personnel were mobilized to help in directing motorists and other road users.

Police said the event started as planned and ran smoothly.

Many braced the morning breeze to participate as others stood on the roadside to witness the event.