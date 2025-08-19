Many stranded on Nairobi–Nakuru and Nairobi–Narok highways in traffic chaos

Tens of motorists were Monday and Tuesday stranded on the main Nairobi–Nakuru and Nairobi–Narok highways for hours in traffic chaos.

The chaos started on Monday evening, August 17, and continued into Tuesday, according to road users on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The chaos was worsened by poor visibility on the Kimende-Limuru stretch. This was due to cold and rain being experienced in the area, police said.

On Tuesday, a section of residents on the Suswa–Narok Road blocked the busy highway to protest the increasing number of accidents in the area.

Police were deployed to negotiate with the group that used stones and twigs to block the road. The team advised motorists to either use alternative routes or approach the place with caution.

The group said accidents have been on the rise on the route and demanded action to address them. The standoff led to a traffic jam on both sides as police tried to address the group for amicable solution.

The route is emerging as a leading accident scene.

Ena Bus Company who are one of the road users said departures to and from upcountry, both morning and evening were experiencing delays due to severe traffic congestion on the Nairobi–Nakuru and Nairobi–Narok highways.

“Some of our buses and shuttles are yet to arrive in Naivasha and Narok following yesterday’s traffic disruptions.”

We truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we explore alternative solutions to minimize the impact,” the company said in a statement.

It advised customers to remain at designated pick-up point as scheduled.

Police said they were making efforts to address the menace.