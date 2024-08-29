Māori King Tūheitia Dies Aged 69

Kiingi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII has passed away at the age of 69, just days after marking the 18th anniversary of his coronation. The announcement, made by the office of the Kiingitanga, revealed that Tūheitia had been in the hospital recovering from heart surgery prior to his death this morning. He died peacefully, surrounded by his wife Makau Ariki and their children Whatumoana, Korotangi, and Ngawai Hono I Te Po.

Tūheitia was born Tūheitia Paki in Huntly in 1955 and received his education in Waikato and Auckland. He was crowned King on August 21, 2006, following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Throughout his reign, Kiingi Tūheitia played a prominent role in advocating for Māori issues and represented the Kiingitanga at various significant events, including the funerals of King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV of Tonga in 2006, the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London in 2023, and a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2019.

The King was also a patron of several organizations, including the kapa haka competition Te Matatini. His body will lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae for five days before being laid to rest on Taupiri Mountain. His passing is a moment of profound sadness for the followers of Te Kiingitanga, Māoridom, and the entire nation.