Maralal Bishop suspends seven priests, introduces tough clergy accountability measures

The Catholic Bishop of Maralal, Hieronymus Emusugut Joya, has suspended seven priests and announced sweeping accountability measures aimed at strengthening clergy discipline, financial transparency, and the administration of Church property in the Diocese of Maralal.

In a four-page pastoral letter dated July 12, Bishop Joya said the decisions followed an assessment of the diocese and the receipt of what he described as “credible information” regarding the conduct of some clergy and the management of Church resources.

Reflecting on nearly four years since assuming leadership of the northern Kenya diocese in October 2022, the bishop said he inherited significant financial, administrative, and pastoral challenges.

“It is painful to state that I found the diocese with multiple problems but no one was willing to tell me the cause of the problems and how to get the solution,” Bishop Joya wrote.

The Kenyan-born member of the Institute of the Consolata Missionaries (IMC) said he embarked on a comprehensive reform programme that included financial audits across all parishes and institutions, restructuring, debt repayment, and the establishment of stronger governance systems.

“That helped me to conduct assessment of the diocese, carry out audits in all parishes, institutions, offices, set up systems and structures, do restructuring, and pay debts and some loans,” he said.

Responding to criticism over his frequent fundraising appeals, Bishop Joya defended his record, saying he had mobilized hundreds of millions of shillings for the diocese and secured funding for major development projects.

“I want everyone to know that I have mobilized hundreds of millions of shillings in the time I have been here, more than all the money all Christians of this diocese have done for their Church, without counting on the major projects that have been done directly in various parishes and institutions,” he said.

The bishop said disciplinary action against clergy would only be taken where there was sufficient evidence.

“I never suspect or hold any priest accountable for any wrongdoing without credible information. Since I now have some information and identified such priests, I announce here two things,” he stated.

As part of the reforms, Bishop Joya introduced new obligations for priests under Canon 277 §3 of the Code of Canon Law. The measures require priests to be in their presbyteries before 7 p.m. for evening prayers and prohibit them from spending nights away from their assigned residences without the bishop’s permission.

The directives also prohibit lay people from staying overnight in priests’ houses or religious sisters’ convents without authorization from the bishop.

Priests are further barred from drinking alcohol in bars or presenting themselves for liturgical celebrations while intoxicated or suffering from a hangover. They are also prohibited from engaging in private business unrelated to Church activities, acquiring property whose source cannot be explained, or cohabiting or maintaining intimate relationships with persons of either the opposite or the same sex.

Additional reforms target financial management within parishes and Church institutions, requiring compliance with parish finance councils, annual budgets and audits, proper use of diocesan vehicles, and adherence to both Church and civil law.

Bishop Joya also announced the suspension of seven priests under Canons 1336 §§1–4 and 1281 §3 of the Code of Canon Law.

The suspended priests are Fr. Paul Maina, Fr. Peter Musau, Fr. Stephen Lekasuyan, Fr. Peter Nderitu, Fr. Christopher Letikirich, Fr. John Dida, and Fr. Jonathan Namoni, who had already been suspended on July 10.

According to the bishop, the suspensions will remain in force until “the issues of abuse of ecclesiastical power, negligence of administration and mismanagement of the temporal goods of the Church are resolved.”

However, the pastoral letter does not specify the individual allegations against each of the priests, indicate whether the cases arise from the same circumstances, or outline the precise canonical restrictions applicable to each suspension. It also does not state whether the priests received individual canonical decrees detailing the reasons for the disciplinary action or the conditions required for reinstatement.

Bishop Joya called on the faithful to pray for the suspended clergy.

“Pray for these priests of ours at this moment they are starting life of deep reflection on the value of their vocation and the importance of working for the common good of the Church,” he said.

Alongside the disciplinary measures, the bishop announced five new priestly appointments to parishes, pastoral centres, and the diocesan media apostolate as part of the ongoing reorganization of the diocese.

He concluded by asking Catholics to continue praying for him as he works to address the challenges facing the Diocese of Maralal.